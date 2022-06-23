Censys Grows Leadership Team with Two New Executive Hires

Technology veterans Matthew Hurley and Bob Dickinson join Censys' leadership team to further innovation and go-to-market strategy

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leading provider of continuous attack surface management, today announced its appointment of two executive-level personnel. Building on the momentum from its European expansion announced last month, Censys has appointed Matthew Hurley as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, and Bob Dickinson to serve as Censys' Chief Technology Officer. The company's executive expansion furthers Censys' mission to enable organizations to comprehensively manage their Internet-facing assets and risks.

"Since joining Censys this year, I've had the opportunity to witness our team's impressive growth, and I'm honored to bring on Matthew and Bob to expand Censys and help us achieve a new level of excellence as we continue to grow this year," said Brad Brooks, CEO, Censys. "The power of Censys lies within our people, and I'm eager to see how these individuals take our company to the next level."

Matthew Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer

Most recently, Matt was OneLogin's Chief Revenue Officer and Customer Success Officer, overseeing a team of more than 150 people across the Go To Make Function. Before OneLogin Matt led Juniper Networks' Global Channel Program and Strategy team, and prior to Juniper he worked for Bell Canada, a Canadian-based telecommunications organization, for nearly 8 years based in Montreal, Quebec. In 2020, Hurley joined Datavalet Technologies' Board of Directors, an IT services and consulting provider also based in Canada.

With over 20 years of global experience, Hurley brings insights from his roles across marketing, sales, customer success, operations and finance. In his current role with Censys, Hurley will be responsible for all revenue generating functions at Censys, including sales, sales engineering and partner functions.

Bob Dickinson, Chief Technology Officer

Bob Dickinson will serve as Censys' Chief Technology Officer. Dickinson previously served as OneLogin's CTO through their recent acquisition, as well as President and CEO of Synchro Labs, Inc., a mobile application development platform he created. Additionally throughout his career, Dickinson has founded several organizations, including sign.in, a secure password management service, and Switchbox Labs, a consumer tech start-up acquired by Lenovo in 2009.

An experienced executive in both public and private company technology leadership, Dickinson also brings over 30 years of engineering and programming experience to his role. As Censys' CTO, he will lead the growing engineering organization as well as drive technology strategy and direction.

Hurley and Dickinson join the expanding leadership team following the hire of Censys' Chief Marketing Officer James DeBragga and CEO Brad Brooks in early 2022.

For more information about Censys, visit https://censys.io/ .

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/censys-grows-leadership-team-with-two-new-executive-hires-301574078.html

SOURCE Censys