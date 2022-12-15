|
15.12.2022 09:06:10
Centamin reports 13% increase in measured and indicated reserves at Egypt mine Sukari
CENTAMIN said it had increased measured and indicated reserves at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt for the second successive year including reserves in the open pit net of depletion – the first time it had achieved this in seven years.“We have added nearly two million ounces of gross mineral reserves over the last two years and we remain confident in delivering more growth both at Sukari and across the wider portfolio,” said Martin Horgan, CEO of Centamin in a statement last week.The increased reserves is key to Horgan’s strategy of getting Sukari to sustainable annual production of 500,000 oz in the next two years largely driven from an underground expansion. Notably, newly proven underground mineral reserves of 1.2 million oz was a threefold increase since 2020.Total measured and indicated mineral resources totalled 11.11 million oz at 1.08 grams per ton (g/t) representing a 13% increase in the last 12 months net of mining depletion and including mineral reserves. The cut off grade had not been changed demonstrating that the economics of Sukari remained sound.Some 400,000 oz were added to open pit reserves at a 1g/t grade.A life of mine plan for Sukari will be published in the first half of next year. The announcement underpinned Sukari’s “status as a Tier 1 gold mine,” said Horgan. Shares in Centamin have gained about 42% in the last six months. All in all, group measures and indicated resources increased 13% to 13.6 million oz which includes an upgrade to Doporo, Centamin’s promising Cöte d’Ivoire prospect, and subtracts Burkina Faso’s Batie West project that Centamin sold this year.The post Centamin reports 13% increase in measured and indicated reserves at Egypt mine Sukari appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Centamin PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Centamin PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Centamin PLC
|1,23
|-1,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen stehen vor einem schwachen Handelsstart. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.