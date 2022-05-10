CENTEGIX Announces 270% Increase in Demand for CrisisAlert

Expansion in Business Development and Advisory Board Increases Access to CrisisAlert

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, a company that creates safer spaces by innovating to empower and protect people, announces surging demand for its CrisisAlert solution.

Award-winning CrisisAlert empowers staff with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. With the simple push of a button on a wearable badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. Since its launch, the CrisisAlert platform has delivered over 100,000 alerts.

First Quarter Bookings Surge Over Prior year

For the first quarter of 2022, CENTEGIX CrisisAlert bookings increased 270% over the first quarter of 2021.

"School districts across the country recognize the need now more than ever - due to an increase in COVID-related behavior incidents - to empower teachers to keep the learning environment safe," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "They are turning to our wearable CrisisAlert badge in increasing numbers to equip teachers with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme."

"The singular thing that sold me on CrisisAlert was the badge itself. Staff have the badge and can be anywhere on campus, either inside or outside, and can get assistance but can also use the badge to place a school in lockdown if needed," said Andy Gatewood , Director of Safety and Security for Mobile County (AL) Public Schools.

Over the past few months, CENTEGIX doubled the number of schools in Alabama it protects and added close to another 100 schools in Florida. CrisisAlert protects staff and students in 10 out of the Top 100 school districts and 20 of the Top 250 school districts in the United States.

Advisory Board Launched

CENTEGIX announces the creation of its Advisory Board to further the company's mission to empower and protect educators and students. The Chair of the Advisory Board is Bill Hansen , who has held numerous executive leadership and board positions and served as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

"I am honored to chair the CENTEGIX Advisory Board and am grateful to serve with visionary and impactful leaders in the education and safety sectors. CENTEGIX's purpose, people, and products make a difference every day in providing a safe ecosystem so that students can learn and teachers can teach," said Mr. Hansen. "We are dedicated to ensuring that we are serving students, parents, teachers, administrators, and communities with the most effective technology and the highest quality services to provide a safe learning environment."

Leadership Team Expansion

With momentum from increased demand and growth capital from a partnership with Gauge Capital , CENTEGIX has invested significantly in Business Development, welcoming Dr. Roderick Sams and Salik Rahman to the Leadership team. They are joined by a new nationwide sales organization that brings a depth of education and school safety experience.

Overall, the company has doubled the number of team members in the last six months to support the growing customer base.

Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report

In January, CENTEGIX released its Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report, which outlined key trends in customers' use of the CrisisAlert platform. CrisisAlert usage data showed a substantial increase in everyday safety events of 150% year over year, and everyday safety events accounted for 98% of platform use. The data trends further support that the COVID pandemic has measurably impacted student behavior upon return to the classroom. For additional details, visit our Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com .

