CENTEGIX Launches Strategic Partnership with Leading K-12 Visitor Management Solution, Ident-A-Kid

CENTEGIX will extend the safety and security measures for school districts across the U.S. through the power of Ident-A-Kid's innovative solution, iVisitor Management™

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Ident-A-Kid , a leading provider of K-12 school and child safety solutions, that will extend the ability of schools to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and visitors through Ident-A-Kid's award winning solution called iVisitor Management™ (IVM).

This partnership will bring together innovative technologies integral to fostering a culture of safety where the focus is on learning. Customers of CENTEGIX will now have access to IVM, which is currently utilized across the country in over 7,000 schools. IVM is software designed to manage all school traffic including staff, student tardiness, and visitors. The solution also automates searches of custody issues, sex offenders, and other banned persons.

CENTEGIX's mission is to create safer spaces where people can learn and work. This partnership with Ident-A-Kid moves CENTEGIX closer to reaching that goal.

"The strong alignment between our CrisisAlert technology and Ident-A-Kid's iVisitor Management makes this partnership an ideal fit for our companies. The solutions both provide instantaneous alerts to on-site resources including SROs and campus administrators that alleviate the burdens on educators and staff when faced with critical safety issues," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "By joining forces, we have the ability to help schools enhance a culture of safety for students, educators, and staff."

CENTEGIX's innovative, award-winning CrisisAlert solution equips teachers and staff with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies—from the everyday to the extreme— without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio, and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, full campus coverage, and 100% user adoption. With the simple push of a button on a wearable badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders.

"We're thrilled with the opportunity to partner with the innovators of the wearable panic button. Together we can add control measures on school campuses and reduce the risks that have become increasingly prevalent in the past several years," said Rick Hagan, CEO of Ident-A-Kid.

To learn more about CENTEGIX's school safety solution, please visit the website at www.CENTEGIX.com .

About Ident-A-Kid

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Ident-A-Kid is a leading provider of K-12 school and child safety solutions, including visitor management (iVisitor Management). Ident-A-Kid's visitor management software tracks over 40 million check-ins a year across 42 states and screens visitors through a national sex offender background check as well as custom banned persons lists and custody issue checks. For more information visit identakid.com .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com .

