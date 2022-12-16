|
16.12.2022 12:53:13
Centene Backs FY22 View, Initiates FY23 Outlook; Authorizes Addl. $2 Bln Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC), a healthcare solutions provider, on Friday reiterated its guidance for the fiscal 2022, and issued fiscal 2023 outlook. In addition, the company has authorized a $2 billion increase to the existing share buy back program.
For the 12-month period, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share of $5.65 to $5.75. Eighteen analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report income per share of $5.74 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.
For the full-year, Centene still expects revenue of $142.7 billion to $144.7 billion. Analysts forecast the company to post revenue of $144.56 billion.
For the fiscal 2023, Centene expects to register earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.40, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.25 to $6.40. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $6.34.
For the next-year, the care provider forecasts revenue of $137.4 billion to $139.4 billion. Analysts forecast the company to post revenue of $144.46 billion.
In addition, in preparation for the sales of Magellan Specialty, the company said that it has authorized a $2 billion increase to its existing share repurchase drive. The increase is in addition to around $950 million remaining under the previously authorized share repurchase program.
