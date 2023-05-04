ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it was named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized by DiversityInc," said Sarah M. London, Centene's Chief Executive Officer. "At Centene, diversity, equity and inclusion are intrinsic to our company's culture. As an organization that serves diverse populations in local communities across the nation, we recognize the varied insights and experiences of our employees are critical to our success and our ability to transform the health of the communities we serve."

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the most comprehensive, empirically data-driven diversity and inclusion analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

Centene leverages the diverse ideas and experiences of its employees to deliver high-quality, culturally sensitive healthcare to its more than 28 million members across the country.

Most recently, Centene was named a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-named-a-top-50-company-for-diversity-by-diversityinc-301815811.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation