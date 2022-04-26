26.04.2022 12:08:35

Centene Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $849 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $699 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $37.19 billion from $29.98 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $849 Mln. vs. $699 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $37.19 Bln vs. $29.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.40 - $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $139.9 - $141.9 Bln

