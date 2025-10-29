Centene Aktie
WKN: 766458 / ISIN: US15135B1017
|
29.10.2025 11:38:38
Centene Posts Loss In Q3 On Goodwill Impairment; Lifts 2025 Adj. EPS Forecast
(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to company of $6.63 billion compared to profit of $713 million, last year. Loss per share was $13.50 compared to profit of $1.36. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings declined to $245 million from $849 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.50 compared to $1.62. Adjusted EPS included a $0.10 benefit of a low adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $49.69 billion from $42.02 billion.
Centene updated full year 2025 GAAP forecast to a loss per share not to exceed $12.85. The company updated full year 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to at least $2.00, an increase from the prior guidance of $1.75.
Shares of Centene are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Centene Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Centene legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Centene-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Centene-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Centene von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Centene legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Centene-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Centene-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Centene Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Centene Corp.
|31,07
|9,04%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.