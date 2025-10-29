Centene Aktie

Centene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766458 / ISIN: US15135B1017

29.10.2025 11:38:38

Centene Posts Loss In Q3 On Goodwill Impairment; Lifts 2025 Adj. EPS Forecast

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to company of $6.63 billion compared to profit of $713 million, last year. Loss per share was $13.50 compared to profit of $1.36. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings declined to $245 million from $849 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.50 compared to $1.62. Adjusted EPS included a $0.10 benefit of a low adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $49.69 billion from $42.02 billion.

Centene updated full year 2025 GAAP forecast to a loss per share not to exceed $12.85. The company updated full year 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to at least $2.00, an increase from the prior guidance of $1.75.

Shares of Centene are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Centene Corp. 31,07 9,04% Centene Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

