Centene Posts Loss In Q3 On Goodwill Impairment; Lifts 2025 Adj. EPS Forecast

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to company of $6.63 billion compared to profit of $713 million, last year. Loss per share was $13.50 compared to profit of $1.36. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings declined to $245 million from $849 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.50 compared to $1.62. Adjusted EPS included a $0.10 benefit of a low adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $49.69 billion from $42.02 billion.

Centene updated full year 2025 GAAP forecast to a loss per share not to exceed $12.85. The company updated full year 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to at least $2.00, an increase from the prior guidance of $1.75.

Shares of Centene are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

