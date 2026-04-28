Centene Aktie
WKN: 766458 / ISIN: US15135B1017
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28.04.2026 12:24:21
Centene Q1 Earnings Rise; Raises FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC), a for-profit healthcare company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year despite a decline in Marketplace and Medicaid membership and a slightly higher effective tax rate.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $1.54 million from $1.31 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $3.11 versus $2.63 last year.
On the adjusted basis, net income rose to $1.67 million from $1.45 million in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.37 versus $2.90 last year.
Earnings from operations jumped to $1.86 million from $1.53 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $49.94 million from $46.62 million in the previous year.
Premium and service revenue rose to $44.66 million from $46.62 million a year ago.
Looking ahead, the company is updating its 2026 earnings per share guidance to greater than $2.37 and its 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share to greater than $3.40.
For the full year 2026, the company anticipated revenue to range between $187.5 billion and 191.5 billion.
In the pre-market trading, Centene is trading 1.54% higher at $44.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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