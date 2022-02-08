Centene Reiterates 2022 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said its fiscal year 2022 guidance is unchanged from its December 2021 Investor Day, with the exception of GAAP earnings per share and acquisition related expenses, which have been updated to include about $25 million of Magellan acquisition related expenses to reflect the January 2022 acquisition closing.

The company reiterated its 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $5.30 to $5.50 and Health Benefits Ratio guidance of 87.6% to 88.2%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.44 per share for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company still expects annual total revenues to be between $135.9 billion and $137.9 billion. Analysts expect annual revenues of $136 billion.

The company now expects annual earnings per share to be in the range of $4.03 - $4.19.