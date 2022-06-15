Centennial Asphalt Company Acquires Liquid Asphalt Terminal in Bakersfield

Centennial Asphalt Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), has completed the purchase of a liquid asphalt terminal. The facility, located in Bakersfield, California, provides 170,000 barrels of liquid asphalt storage.

"Centennial Asphalt will support customers across California,” said Brad Estes, vice president of construction materials. "This liquid asphalt terminal will enhance our Home Market Strategy by expanding into high-quality polymer modified asphalt, emulsions, and neat asphalt.”

"Our Bakersfield terminal’s central location is a huge asset for Centennial Asphalt and the asphalt market,” added Rob Carter, director of asphalt and emulsions.

The terminal is accessible by both truck and rail. The additional flexibility provided by the terminal is also expected to allow Centennial to expand into new, more sustainable product offerings such as asphalt modified with recycled materials.

About Granite

Granite Construction Incorporated (together with its wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiaries, "Granite”, "Company”, "we”, "our” or "us”) is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Our Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. We are an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

