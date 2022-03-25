Center for Policing Equity Presents Policing Recommendations in its Redesigning Public Safety Partnership with the City of St. Louis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) and the city of St. Louis announced the next step in their partnership to re-imagine public safety. These efforts will include strategies to send the right responder to the right problem, creating data-driven efforts to empower communities to improve public safety and identifying — with the goal to eliminate — racially disparate policing.

In September 2021, CPE released findings from its partnership with the St, Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), in which it analyzed data from 2011-2019 . These findings are a part of CPE's National Justice Database (NJD) project, the nation's first database tracking national statistics on police behavior. CPE conducted analyses on use of force, pedestrian and vehicle stops, stop data collection, and crisis intervention.

In its ongoing partnership with St. Louis, CPE will share its recommendations on how to remove police from those spaces in which they may not be the best agents to respond, helping conserve police resources and allowing them to focus on addressing violent crime. By doing this, St. Louis can develop a public safety system that is more efficient and responsive to the needs of its residents.

"The status quo hasn't made St. Louis safer. We need to think creatively and use every tool in our toolbox to make sure St. Louisans feel safe in their neighborhoods while helping officers focus on their main job - solving violent crime," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "The City's partnership with CPE will help us identify where we can best use our resources and strengthen our efforts to connect the right professional to the right call, just like we're doing through 911 call diversion and our Cops & Clinicians program."

"We are honored to continue our relationship with the city of St. Louis and move into this next phase of our partnership," said Dr. Tracie Keesee, Senior Vice President of Justice Initiatives and Co-Founder of CPE. "We look forward to building on our work with Mayor Jones and the communities in St. Louis to implement changes in their policing policies, adopt new policies, and move closer to our joint goal of equitable policing."

CPE's recommendations include:

Create a public safety collaborative which will utilize specialized analysis to empower the community to proactively respond to situations and opportunities where crime can occur.

Create a new Community Service Officer (CSO) classification to handle certain types of low-risk calls for service.

Discouraging systems of punishment in favor of the creation of systems of care designed for young and vulnerable people

Enhanced community engagement including transparency in current and future policies.

Convene a planning group to follow up on community concerns regarding civilian oversight and investigate whether the oversight board could be improved in terms of mandate, authority, resources, and representation.

CPE will share these recommendations and more at the Reimagining Public Safety Virtual Town Hall, a public forum, on March 28, including Mayor Jones, CPE, and community partner St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission (VPC). Register [ here] .

About Center for Policing Equity: As a research and action organization, Center for Policing Equity (CPE) produces analyses identifying and reducing the causes of racial disparities in public safety. Using data-driven approaches to social justice, we use science to create levers for social, cultural, and policy change. Center for Policing Equity also holds a 501(c)3 status.

Contact:

Center for Policing Equity - comms@policingequity.org

St. Louis Mayor's Office – Nick Dunne, dunnen@stlouis-mo.gov, (314) 622-4072

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-policing-equity-presents-policing-recommendations-in-its-redesigning-public-safety-partnership-with-the-city-of-st-louis-301511001.html

SOURCE The Center for Policing Equity