Center for Vein Restoration Partnering with South Carolina Vein Specialist - Dr. Neal Reynolds

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is proud to partner with Rembert Neal Reynolds, MD, FACS, as he joins its expanding and esteemed roster of physicians treating venous insufficiency throughout the country. His two practices in Columbia will be CVR's first in South Carolina. Dr. Reynolds has had a long and notable medical career, holding memberships with many prestigious medical organizations. He has been serving the community of Columbia, SC for over 25 years.

In 2004, Dr. Reynolds chose to specialize in the treatment of venous insufficiency while in private practice. Since then, he and his team has provided expert care to patients throughout the region.

To Dr. Reynolds, it is essential that his patients understand that treatment for vein disease is available and requires little down time. "Many people suffer with varicose veins and spider veins for far too long," says Dr. Reynolds. "I am committed to helping my patients improve the look and feel of their legs, using minimally invasive procedures, so they can enjoy a renewed quality of life."

This belief closely aligns with CVR's mission to "improve lives in the communities we serve by providing state-of-the-art vascular care in a compassionate and affordable manner."

Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, CEO; Dr. Khanh Q. Nguyen, Chief Medical Officer; Ken Abod, CFO; and Neil Collier, Chief Operating Officer, at CVR are all pleased to welcome Dr. Reynolds to the company. "Dr. Reynolds brings a wealth of experience, as well as a unique regional perspective, to our team," added Dr. Lakhanpal.

Dr. Reynolds is highly rated among his patients for delivering superior results with a kind and knowledgeable demeanor.

Dr. Reynolds accomplishments also include:



Former Owner, The Vein Clinic

Surgeon, Palmetto Richland

ACLS Certification

ABOUT VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY

Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired and heavy legs. It may or may not be associated with varicose veins, spider veins or skin changes including venous ulcerations and indiscriminately affects between 30–40 million Americans. Numerous factors including age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics or a history of DVT (blood clots) can increase the risk of developing this common and often underdiagnosed disorder. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.

ABOUT CENTER FOR VEIN RESTORATION

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 75 centers and growing, CVR has nearly 500 employees and conducts over 100,000 patient interactions annually. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit http://www.centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.

