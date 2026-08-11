CenterPoint Energy Aktie
WKN: 854566 / ISIN: US15189T1079
|
11.08.2026 13:25:13
CenterPoint Energy Announces Customer Savings Initiative
(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy (CNP) announced a Customer Savings Initiative that offers the opportunity to save Texas electric customers, including CenterPoint's Greater Houston residential, small & medium businesses, and commercial customers, more than $5 billion over the next decade. CenterPoint's savings initiative is driven by the planned addition of up to 14 new gigawatts of ERCOT eligible base load and studied load projects. The additional load from these projects would translate into customer savings over the next decade through more and larger customers paying more of the share of fixed grid costs.
"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate historic levels of customer savings of more than $5 billion statewide by leveraging new investment in large projects to build a more affordable, reliable and resilient electric grid for millions of customers," said Jason Wells, CEO of CenterPoint Energy.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.
Analysen zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CenterPoint Energy Inc.
|34,74
|0,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten -- ATX geht etwas stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit einem kleinen Plus. Unterdessen verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Verluste prägten das Bild an den Börsen in Asien.