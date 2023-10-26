CenterPoint Energy Appoints Jason Wells As CEO

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), a utility service provider, announced on Thursday that it has promoted Jason Wells as its new president and chief executive officer, effective January 5, 2024.

Currently, Wells is the chief operating officer of the company and will be replacing David Lesar who will retire from the electric and gas utility firm.

Previously, Jason Wells held several senior leadership positions in PG&E for 13 years including being the finance chief of the enterprise.

On Wednesday, CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $27.46, up 0.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.