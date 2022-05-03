CenterPoint Energy Backs FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $1.36 to $1.38 per share.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dave Lesar, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint, said, "This quarter extended our track record of delivering on expectations again. .. We are now among the pure-play utilities, having fully exited from midstream well before our year-end 2022 commitment, and with the sales of the ET common units at a 20% premium on an aggregated basis compared to the ET common unit price when the merger between ET and Enable was announced on February 12, 2021."

The company further said it is in year two of capital plan which is now increased to $19.3 billion over the next five years.