29.09.2022 22:30:00

CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1800

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1800 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

