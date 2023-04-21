Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 01:07:00

CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1900

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1900 per share on issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Communications
Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com
Investors:
Jackie Richert
Phone: 713.207.6500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-declares-regular-common-stock-dividend-of-0-1900--301803669.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CenterPoint Energy Inc. 27,40 1,48% CenterPoint Energy Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen