CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.2000

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on March 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30, 2023, the company owned approximately $39 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact
Media:
Communications
Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com
Investors:
Jackie Richert/Ben Vallejo
Phone 713.207.6500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-declares-regular-common-stock-dividend-of-0-2000--302016037.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc

Nachrichten