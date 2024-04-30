|
30.04.2024 12:30:15
CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $350 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $350 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.49 last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.63
