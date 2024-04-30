30.04.2024 12:30:15

CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $350 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $350 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.49 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.63

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CenterPoint Energy Inc. 27,00 0,75% CenterPoint Energy Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen