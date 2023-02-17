17.02.2023 12:31:30

CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $122 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $641 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $122 Mln. vs. $641 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29

