CenterPoint Energy Inc Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $316 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.975 billion from $2.920 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $316 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.975 Bln vs. $2.920 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.89 To $ 1.91