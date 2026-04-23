CenterPoint Energy Aktie
WKN: 854566 / ISIN: US15189T1079
|
23.04.2026 12:28:15
CenterPoint Energy Inc Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $316 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $0.56 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.975 billion from $2.920 billion last year.
CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $316 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.975 Bln vs. $2.920 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.89 To $ 1.91
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!