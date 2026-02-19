CenterPoint Energy Q4 Net Income Rises, Backs Annual Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), a provider of electric and natural gas, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance.

The company said: "These strong fourth quarter results were primarily driven by growth and regulatory recovery which contributed $0.12 per share of favorability as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, weather and usage were favorable drivers for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, contributing $0.01 per share."

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, CenterPoint posted a net profit of $264 million, or $0.40 per share, higher than $248 million, or $0.38 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings stood at $295 million, or $0.45 per share, as against the prior year's $259 million, or $0.40 per share, a year ago.

In addition, the energy provider noted that it has raised its 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million to now $65.5 billion of planned investment from 2026 to 2035, reflecting incremental investment for electric transmission.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance of at least the midpoint of $1.89 to $1.91 per share, that is an 8% improvement from last year.

For fiscal 2025, CenterPoint has posted adjusted income of $1.76 per share.

CNP was down by 2.09% at $40.83 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.