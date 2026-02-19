CenterPoint Energy Aktie

CenterPoint Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854566 / ISIN: US15189T1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 13:06:50

CenterPoint Energy Q4 Net Income Rises, Backs Annual Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), a provider of electric and natural gas, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance.

The company said: "These strong fourth quarter results were primarily driven by growth and regulatory recovery which contributed $0.12 per share of favorability as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition, weather and usage were favorable drivers for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, contributing $0.01 per share."

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, CenterPoint posted a net profit of $264 million, or $0.40 per share, higher than $248 million, or $0.38 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings stood at $295 million, or $0.45 per share, as against the prior year's $259 million, or $0.40 per share, a year ago.

In addition, the energy provider noted that it has raised its 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million to now $65.5 billion of planned investment from 2026 to 2035, reflecting incremental investment for electric transmission.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance of at least the midpoint of $1.89 to $1.91 per share, that is an 8% improvement from last year.

For fiscal 2025, CenterPoint has posted adjusted income of $1.76 per share.

CNP was down by 2.09% at $40.83 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CenterPoint Energy Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CenterPoint Energy Inc. 36,00 0,00% CenterPoint Energy Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen