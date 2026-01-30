Metallurgical Corporation of China Aktie
WKN DE: A0YA9C / ISIN: CNE100000FF3
|
30.01.2026 15:53:33
Centerra falls after explosion at Pennsylvania metallurgical facility
Centerra Gold (TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU) stock plunged after the miner said it suspended operations at its Langeloth metallurgical facility in Pennsylvania due to an explosion.Shares of Centerra fell 8% to C$24.20 Friday morning in Toronto, cutting the company’s market value to about C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion).Thursday at about 6:15 p.m. Eastern time, an uncontrolled mixture of chemicals at Langeloth triggered an uncontained chemical reaction adjacent to the acid plant, Centerra said Friday in a statement. No fatalities were reported, but two contractors were hospitalized with injuries and two employees were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.There is no indication of a significant environmental release, Centerra also said, adding that regulatory agencies and authorities have been notified. Centerra is assessing Langeloth’s estimated downtime and will provide an update when more information is available.Langeloth is Centerra’s downstream metallurgical plant for molybdenum concentrate processing. It’s due to process the concentrate that will produced at the Thompson Creek mine in Idaho once production starts next year.Centerra acquired Langeloth as part of its $1.1 billion acquisition of Thompson Creek Metals in 2016.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (H)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (H)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (A)
|3,29
|-0,30%
|Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (H)
|0,19
|-1,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.