Centers for Dialysis Care Selects Dossier to Solve Competency Management Challenges

CLEVELAND and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centers for Dialysis Care, the largest dialysis provider in Northeast Ohio, and Dossier, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based competency solutions for health systems globally, today announced that Centers for Dialysis Care has selected Dossier as its competency assurance solution.

For over 45 years, the Centers for Dialysis Care has been a leading innovator and non-profit independent provider of outstanding patient-focused dialysis treatments, kidney education, and home dialysis support and training. They are committed to setting the highest standard of quality, assuring that every detail of the patient's care is administered with skill and compassion.

One of the most inefficient and time-consuming aspects of operating a dialysis center is managing and organizing the often paper-based competency requirements as set by the organization and regulatory agencies.

"We have been struggling to gain visibility into the real-time status of all clinical and non-clinical employees' competencies across our 20 facilities," said Gayle Nemecek, COO of Centers for Dialysis Care. "It is critical to our operation to ensure we maintain the highest standards of care as our organization grows, and have immediate access to documentation which is necessary for maintenance of regulatory requirements. Dossier's cloud-based solution helps us achieve our vision to be the provider of choice as the most trusted community partner for high quality, patient-centered kidney healthcare."

"Dossier is thrilled to partner with a local, like-minded company committed to quality patient care through ensuring capability and competence at the point of care," Roger Lee, President of Dossier. "Centers for Dialysis Care's use of this technology proves it is possible for an organization to ensure delivery of high quality services, no matter where a patient seeks treatment. We are proud to work with Centers for Dialysis Care to further develop functionality in Dossier as this important segment demonstrates the need for management of all quality care documentation in an expanding footprint caring for an important patient population."

About Dossier, Inc.

Dossier is a leading provider of cloud-based competency assurance and management solutions for health systems globally. We drive meaningful, measurable results for more than 500,000 healthcare workers. For more information, please visit https://www.DossierHealthcare.com

About Centers for Dialysis Care

The Centers for Dialysis Care is a leader in providing patient-centered quality care to all individuals with kidney disease. Since 1974, Centers for Dialysis Care has been a non-profit independent provider of dialysis and related health services and a leading innovator of renal care in Northeast Ohio. With 20 locations across Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull county, Centers for Dialysis Care is proud to be a growing organization that rapidly responds to changes, attracts and retains quality staff, and collaborates with physicians, other healthcare providers, and payors. For more information, visit http://www.cdcare.org.

