CenterSquare Investment Management Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare), a leading global real assets manager, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report shares the firm's 2020 ESG activities and initiatives including engagement with companies, proxy voting statistics and its proprietary, data-driven approach to ESG scoring and decision-making. The publication also includes case studies highlighting how ESG factors have been successfully integrated into the firm's investment processes across both their public and private real estate strategies.

E. Todd Briddell, CenterSquare's CEO and CIO emphasized the importance of taking an ESG investment approach to the ongoing success of both the firm and the real estate industry:

"The concept of value creation is no longer complete without a full understanding of the impact each investment has on the world around it. Nowhere is this principle truer than within the real estate sector, which serves as the cornerstone of our existence and offers meaningful opportunities to participate in the decarbonization of the global economy," said Briddell. "We are pleased to share in this report how CenterSquare is uniquely applying an ESG framework to our processes to positively effect individuals and communities while committing to continual enhancements in all that we do. As best practices evolve, so, too, will our efforts as we strive to serve as a leader across our industry in advancing these important ideals."

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (June 2021), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, visit www.centersquare.com.

