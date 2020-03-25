CenterWatch Announces -- Billing for Clinical Trials: Tips on Optimizing Reimbursement and Staying Compliant Webinar, April 8, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billing for Clinical Trials

Tips on Optimizing Reimbursement and Staying Compliant

A CenterWatch Webinar

Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.centerwatch.com/billingforclinicaltrials

Achieving clinical billing compliance is complicated and critical to mitigating financial and legal risk. What is the best way to optimize your reimbursement to stay compliant?

Eve Brunts, Esq., a partner in Ropes & Gray LLP's health care practice, regularly advises research sponsors and clinical sites on a variety of clinical research compliance and contracting issues. She'll share how one can overcome the challenges of clinical trial billing compliance using applicable coverage and coding requirements and implementing appropriate policies and operational processes:



How to achieve efficiency in billing using key principles for clinical trial billing compliance, including necessary required documentation and format

How to maximize coverage of clinical trial services by third-party payers

Medicare coverage and coding requirements, including Medicare clinical trial policy and investigational devices

Federal and state laws addressing coverage of clinical trial services for other third-party payers, including comparisons of federal and state provisions

Common challenges and current uncertainties

How to ensure clinical trial compliance, with guidance on policies and procedures

Common clinical trial agreement contracting approaches

Development of a clinical trials coverage analysis

Tracking clinical trial services

Key takeaways of relevant enforcement actions by government officials

Webinar Details:

