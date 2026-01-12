Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

12.01.2026 17:07:38

CenterWell Pharmacy To Dispense Lilly Obesity Drugs Under Employer-Based Program

(RTTNews) - CenterWell Pharmacy on Monday said it will begin dispensing obesity management medications from Eli Lilly and Company under a new employer-focused program administered by independent third-party administrators.

Under the program, CenterWell Pharmacy will serve as an approved dispensing pharmacy for eligible patients enrolled in employer-sponsored obesity management carve-out plans. Independent third-party organizations will work directly with employers to offer flexible and transparent benefit solutions for employees seeking access to weight management therapies.

The initiative is aimed at addressing employer challenges related to coverage and affordability of obesity medicines, while expanding patient access through plan-sponsored programs. CenterWell Pharmacy will support prescription fulfillment and home delivery and coordinate closely with designated third-party administrators.

The company said the effort aligns with its strategy to strengthen partnerships with employers and improve access to specialty medications. CenterWell Pharmacy is a seven-time recipient of the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award for customer satisfaction.

Executives from both organizations noted that employer-based programs could play a key role in creating a more sustainable model for distributing obesity management medicines across the healthcare system.

CenterWell Pharmacy is part of Humana's pharmacy operations.

20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
