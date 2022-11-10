CenterWell Senior Primary Care Brings Personalized Primary Care to Louisville, Opening 3 Centers by mid-2023

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open three new senior-focused primary care centers in Louisville through mid-2023, marking the company’s debut in Kentucky and giving local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, CenterWell delivers care to seniors in more than 220 centers across 11 states, with plans to open another 30 to 50 clinics per year through 2025.

"The senior population in Louisville continues to grow, and there’s a major need for primary care that is aimed specifically at this segment,” said Nick Judd, president of CenterWell’s Kentucky market. "With our focus on underserved communities, we bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care for seniors in this important market.”

Erica Savage-Jeter, M.D., Divisional Chief Medical Officer, said CenterWell Senior Primary Care’s team structure, integrating the work of doctors, nurses, social workers, behavioral specialists and other professionals, sets CenterWell apart. "The care team approach allows us to learn more about the lifestyle factors affecting a patient’s health. For example, if a senior is having issues getting to the doctor or accessing nutritious food, a social worker can provide resources for transportation and food assistance. Behavioral specialists provide mental health services and pharmacists help patients understand how to take their medications and minimize medication costs.”

In addition to their healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities also include community centers offering education and socialization for local seniors.

As part of CenterWell Senior Primary Care’s arrival in Louisville, the company gave $10,000 each to two local nonprofit organizations, ElderServe and the Lord’s Kitchen. ElderServe focuses on helping older adults live independently, and the Lord’s Kitchen provides meals and support to the hungry and those struggling with addiction.

The three new Louisville CenterWell centers are planned for these locations:

CenterWell South 2nd

3151 S. 2nd St.

Louisville, KY 40208

CenterWell South 2nd, the first location to open in the region, began seeing patients on Oct. 24. A grand-opening celebration is scheduled for Dec. 1.

CenterWell Outer Loop

4521 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY 40219

CenterWell Outer Loop is scheduled to begin seeing patients on Nov. 21, with a grand opening celebration planned for Jan. 17.

CenterWell West Louisville

2950 W. Market St.

Louisville, KY 40212

CenterWell West Louisville joined with the Louisville Urban League in breaking ground on Sept. 24 for a new center to be built on the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Campus. This center is expected to be completed and ready for patients by the summer of 2023.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates. Bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates are strongly encouraged to apply:

Primary Care Physicians

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Assistants

RN Care Coaches

Certified Coders

Front Office and / or Medical Record Clerks

Referral Coordinators

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit CenterWellCareers.com.

The Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care, serves more than 240,000 members from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare, and others in managed Medicaid plans. This includes more than 220 centers along with independent physician associations that are part of the PCO.

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a primary care medical group practice with centers open in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. CenterWell Senior Primary Care is part of the CenterWell family of health brands, including CenterWell Home Health and CenterWell Pharmacy. Learn more at CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

