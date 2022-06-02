|
02.06.2022 13:56:51
Centessa Pharma To No Longer Develop Lixivaptan For Treatment Of ADPKD
(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) on Thursday announced its decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).
lixivaptan was being evaluated under two trials including Phase 3 ACTION Study and open-label ALERT Study, both of which the company has decided to stop after finding elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) in one subject in the ALERT Study.
ALERT Study was designed to assess the safety profile of lixivaptan in ADPKD patients who previously experienced liver chemistry abnormalities while treated with tolvaptan, the only FDA approved therapy for ADPKD.
"In assessing the recent data from a subject in the ALERT Study, we believe that lixivaptan is unlikely to achieve the differentiated safety and tolerability profile Centessa required for further development of the program," said Saurabh Saha, chief executive o.fficer of Centessa. "We expect a significant reduction in annual cash burn and that our cash runway will now extend into 2026."
