Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
17.11.2025 17:15:23
Centessa Stock Has Surged 77% Over the Past Year — But a Top Biotech Fund Is Still Buying
California-based TCG Crossover Management added 245,664 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA), increasing its position by an estimated $38.1 million in the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Friday.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released Friday, TCG Crossover Management bought 245,664 additional shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The fund’s total CNTA position rose to 3.1 million shares following the transaction, with a quarter-end market value of $76.1 million. The transaction accounted for a 0.2% shift in the fund’s $2 billion in reportable U.S. equity AUM.TCG Crossover Management’s CNTA holding now represents 3.7% of its 13F AUM, ranking as the fund’s fifth-largest position out of 40 total holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!