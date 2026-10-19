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WKN DE: A0MYT7 / ISIN: CH0024666528

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19.10.2026 07:00:04

Centiel confirms USD 51.4 million U.S. purchase order, bringing U.S. order backlog to USD 60.1 million for planned delivery in 2027

Centiel SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Centiel confirms USD 51.4 million U.S. purchase order, bringing U.S. order backlog to USD 60.1 million for planned delivery in 2027

19.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
Lugano, 19 October 2026

Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, announces the formal acceptance of the USD 51.4 million purchase order from its U.S. distribution partner Neo Critical Power LLC, following the announcement of 12 October 2026.

With the order now agreed and accepted by both parties, Centiel’s confirmed U.S. order backlog amounts to USD 60.1 million, including the initial USD 8.7 million order announced on 13 July 2026. Production and delivery of the U.S. order backlog are planned for 2027, providing increased visibility for the company’s next phase of growth. Centiel is now focused on completing production validation, expanding manufacturing capacity and executing the planned deliveries in 2027.

Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: “With UL certification achieved and both U.S. purchase orders now confirmed, we have reached another important milestone in our U.S. expansion. The orders also confirm the strong demand for our modular UPS technology in the U.S. data center market and the strength of our partnership with Neo Critical Power.”

Financial calendar
24 March 2027     Publication Annual Results 2026
26 May 2027        Annual General Meeting 2027
20 August 2027    Publication Half-Year Results 2027


Investors & Media Contact
Alexandre Müller
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
ir@hq.centiel.com
media@hq.centiel.com

Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15,  6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com

About Centiel SA
Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Centiel SA
Via alla Stampa 15
6965 Cadro (Lugano)
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 210 36 83
E-mail: write@centiel.com
Internet: www.centiel.com
ISIN: CH0024666528
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2417584

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417584  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

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