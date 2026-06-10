Centiel enters U.S. data center market through strategic partnership and multi-million Dollar framework agreement

Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply equipment (UPS), has signed a multi-year strategic distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, Wyoming, a company established by two well-known and established companies in the U.S., to address the rapidly growing U.S. hyperscaler and colocation data center market. The agreement represents a major milestone in Centiel's international growth strategy and establishes a framework for substantial business volumes over the coming years.

The agreement carries a potential business volume in the low triple-digit millions, subject to projects, demand and execution. For the current financial year, Centiel expects initial low double digit millions CHF revenues under the agreement. Depending on delivery schedules and project implementation, this will lead to substantial upside to the current sales expectations. Updated guidance will be provided with the H1 2026 results on 20 August 2026.

Both U.S. based companies together bring extensive experience, established customer relationships, and provide full access to projects, system integration and field services within the mission-critical infrastructure sector. Together, they have created Neo Critical Power to support the deployment and growth of Centiel's UPS technology across the U.S. data center market. Centiel will increase its existing production capacity and labor force to facilitate the envisaged growth for the U.S. market.

This agreement demonstrates the growing recognition of Centiel’s UPS technology in the U.S. Centiel’s selection reflects the strength of its modular UPS solutions, Swiss engineering expertise, high energy efficiency, reliability and scalability. These qualities are increasingly important in data center applications, where power continuity, operational resilience and infrastructure flexibility are mission critical.

Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: “This partnership is an important milestone in our international growth strategy. The combination of Centiel's technology with Neo Critical Power’s market expertise, customer access and execution capabilities creates a strong platform to address the growing demands of the U.S. data center market. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building a long-term, successful partnership.”



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Alexandre Müller

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Financial calendar

20 August 2026 Publication Half-Year Results 2026

24 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026

26 May 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

20 August 2027 Publication Half-Year Results 2027