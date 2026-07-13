Centiel Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYT7 / ISIN: CH0024666528
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13.07.2026 07:00:03
Centiel secures first order in the U.S. market worth USD 8.7 million under the Neo Critical Power framework agreement
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Centiel SA
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales
Media Release
Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply equipment (UPS), has received its first order under the strategic distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, Wyoming, announced in June 2026. The order has a value of USD 8.7 million and covers the delivery of a UPS system for a data center project in the United States.
This is the first project under the framework agreement and confirms that the partnership with Neo Critical Power is already delivering substantial results shortly after its formation. Delivery of the system is planned within the current financial year and will contribute to the U.S.-related revenue expectations communicated for 2026.
Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: "This first order demonstrates that our partnership with Neo Critical Power is already bearing fruit and that we are well on track with our international growth strategy and our path into the U.S. market."
Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2364322
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2364322 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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