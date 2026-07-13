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WKN DE: A0MYT7 / ISIN: CH0024666528

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13.07.2026 07:00:03

Centiel secures first order in the U.S. market worth USD 8.7 million under the Neo Critical Power framework agreement

Centiel SA / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Centiel secures first order in the U.S. market worth USD 8.7 million under the Neo Critical Power framework agreement

13.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
Lugano, 13 July 2026

Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply equipment (UPS), has received its first order under the strategic distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power LLC, Wyoming, announced in June 2026. The order has a value of USD 8.7 million and covers the delivery of a UPS system for a data center project in the United States.

This is the first project under the framework agreement and confirms that the partnership with Neo Critical Power is already delivering substantial results shortly after its formation. Delivery of the system is planned within the current financial year and will contribute to the U.S.-related revenue expectations communicated for 2026.

Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: "This first order demonstrates that our partnership with Neo Critical Power is already bearing fruit and that we are well on track with our international growth strategy and our path into the U.S. market."


Investors & Media Contact
Alexandre Müller
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
ir@hq.centiel.com
media@hq.centiel.com
 

Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15,  6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com

About Centiel SA
Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Centiel SA
Via alla Stampa 15
6965 Cadro (Lugano)
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 210 36 83
E-mail: write@centiel.com
Internet: www.centiel.com
ISIN: CH0024666528
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2364322

 
End of News EQS News Service

2364322  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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