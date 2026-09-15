Centiel SA / Key word(s): Agreement/Expansion

Centiel signs agreement to acquire new production facility to support next phase of growth



15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Lugano, 15 September 2026 Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, has signed an agreement to acquire a new production facility in Muzzano, close to the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland, in the UPS Valley. The transaction follows the plans communicated at Centiel's Half-Year 2026 results on 20 August 2026, when the company indicated it was in negotiations to expand its infrastructure for the next scale of growth.



The purchase price for the building amounts to CHF 12.1 million. An additional low single-digit million Swiss Franc investment will be required to fit out and prepare the facility for production, office and logistics use. The transaction will be financed through a combination of available cash and a bank loan. The property offers a floor space of 7'286 square meters and includes an option for further expansion, providing Centiel with significant headroom beyond its current growth plans.



Its location in Muzzano, in the immediate vicinity of the Lugano headquarters, allows Centiel to retain close coordination between engineering, operations and production as the company scales. Production activities are planned to start in the first half of 2027.



Gerardo Lecuona, CEO of Centiel, commented: “Securing this new facility is an important milestone as we build the infrastructure required for our next phase of growth. It gives us the production capacity we need to meet our growth ambitions, including the ramp-up and expansion of our U.S. business, while its proximity to our headquarters preserves the close collaboration between our teams that has always been core to Centiel's way of working. We are pleased to have concluded these negotiations and look forward to preparing the site for operation.”

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Financial calendar

24 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026

26 May 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

20 August 2027 Publication Half-Year Results 2027 Investors & Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Tel: +41 43 268 32 31

ir@hq.centiel.com

media@hq.centiel.com Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com About Centiel SA

Centiel is a Switzerland-based technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies power protection solutions for critical infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to support operational continuity and energy efficiency. The company builds on engineering expertise in transformer-less and modular UPS technologies. Centiel operates through a network of subsidiaries and channel partners to serve customers in various international markets. Centiel (CNTL) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.centiel.com.

End of Inside Information