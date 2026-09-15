Centiel Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYT7 / ISIN: CH0024666528
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15.09.2026 07:00:05
Centiel signs agreement to acquire new production facility to support next phase of growth
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Centiel SA / Key word(s): Agreement/Expansion
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Centiel SA, a leading provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, has signed an agreement to acquire a new production facility in Muzzano, close to the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland, in the UPS Valley. The transaction follows the plans communicated at Centiel's Half-Year 2026 results on 20 August 2026, when the company indicated it was in negotiations to expand its infrastructure for the next scale of growth.
Investors & Media Contact
Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399102
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399102 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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07:00
|Centiel signs agreement to acquire new production facility to support next phase of growth (EQS Group)
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|Centiel (ex HT5, ex HOCN, ex HOCHDORF)
|5,96
|0,00%
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