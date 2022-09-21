Centinel Spine® Announces First Commercial Use of the prodisc® C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement System in the Western U.S.

Centinel Spine continues to advance the release of the recently-approved pro disc® C Vivo system.

pro Centinel Spine now has four FDA-approved cervical total disc replacement devices for 1-level indications, offering the broadest spectrum of solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.

The prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system in the world, validated after 30 years of clinical use and by over 540 published papers.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced the first implantation of its prodisc®C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product in the Western U.S. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodiscC Vivo, prodiscC SK, and prodiscC Nova. Along with the currently available prodiscC implant, which remains the most studied TDR technology, Centinel Spine now has the broadest offering of cervical TDR solutions in the world to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.

Dr. Alexandre Rasouli of Rasouli Spine in Beverly Hills, CA performed the prodiscC Vivo procedure.

According to Dr. Rasouli, "The prodisc portfolio in general has a long history of clinical excellence, utilizing a proven mechanism of motion combined with established materials. The prodisc C Vivo system was extremely easy to use and combines well-designed instruments along with a streamlined technique. This system will be a valuable treatment option for my patients, especially in the outpatient setting."



Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray stated, "We are pleased that leading spine surgeons, like Dr. Rasouli, are choosing to treat patients with prodisc C Vivo. The anatomic endplate designs of the entire prodisc cervical portfolio provide options for surgeons to choose the best disc for each patient according to their anatomy. The prodisc C Vivo implant is the newest option in Centinel Spine's continued commitment to improving spine care."

The prodiscC Vivo system has been in clinical use internationally since 2009 and is currently one of the most frequently implanted TDR devices outside of the U.S. Similar to all prodisc products, the prodiscCVivo device incorporates prodiscCORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 225,000 implantations worldwide*.

* Data on file

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Centinel Spine

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Phone: 646-677-1839

Email: sean.leous@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centinel-spine-announces-first-commercial-use-of-the-prodisc-c-vivo-cervical-total-disc-replacement-system-in-the-western-us-301629546.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC