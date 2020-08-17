Centinel Spine Announces Varun Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced Varun Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer effective August 17, 2020. Mr. Gandhi succeeds Jeff Stello of Charlestown Capital Partners, who had served as interim CFO since late 2019.

Varun Gandhi was most recently Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Strategic Planning and General Manager, International at Centinel Spine, and has been a member of the company's senior leadership since 2014. Prior to joining Centinel Spine, Mr. Gandhi served as Vice President of Strategic Planning & Corporate Finance at Small Bone Innovations which was acquired by Stryker. He also had worked in Corporate Finance with Viscogliosi Brothers, a firm specializing in venture capital, private equity and merchant banking for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. Mr. Gandhi received his B.S from Rutgers University in Biomedical Engineering and Economics.

On the appointment of Varun Gandhi to CFO of Centinel Spine, Steve Murray, company CEO remarked "Varun Gandhi is a proven financial, strategic, and organizational leader in the orthopedics industry who has made particularly important contributions to Centinel Spine and its growth over the past several years. He knows our company and the spine market deeply. We look forward to Varun's contributions to the next phase of growth for Centinel Spine."

2019 was a record revenue year for Centinel Spine. The company's commitment to expanding direct-to-patient education was recently amplified with the release of the video Tiger Woods: Reborn where professional golfer Tiger Woods details his patient journey from debilitating back pain to his recovery and return to active life. This patient journey video includes an interview with the surgeon who performed the procedure with Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ technology. Learn more at www.rediscovermylife.org.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform, prodisc®, and the STALIF® portfolio of integrated interbody fusion devices.

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine, LLC was founded by Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), headquartered in New York City and specializing in venture capital, private equity and merchant banking for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Lori Grover

Director of Human Resources

Phone: +1-484-887-8810

L.Grover@centinelspine.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centinel-spine-announces-varun-gandhi-as-chief-financial-officer-301113280.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC