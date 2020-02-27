Central Pacific Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Risk and Compliance Intelligence Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Hawaii-based Central Pacific Bank selected the company's Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to streamline its compliance management processes, including standardizing and integrating compliance review across the organization while automating their compliance review reporting.

The bank will deploy Predict360's ABA-endorsed Compliance Management solution that features configurable workflows for compliance monitoring and testing along with document management, assessments functionality and business intelligence (BI) reporting.

"360factors' solutions are designed to address the needs of mid-market banks and financial institutions who require easy-to-use, intuitive solutions that are quick to deploy and cost-effective," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO of 360factors, Inc. "We look forward to working with Central Pacific Bank to as they continue to advance and scale their compliance management initiatives."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking, financial services and technology industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank operates 35 branches and 78 ATMs in the State of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2019. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.cpb.bank.com.

SOURCE 360factors