Central Pacific Financial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) announced a 21% year-over-year increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share. The bank's expanding net interest margin, the difference between what it earns on loans and pays on deposits, shows its ability to reprice assets quickly in a high-rate environment. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Management is actively shifting the bank's loan mix from lower-yielding fixed-rate residential mortgages into higher-yielding variable-rate commercial loans. Replacing lower-yielding assets with new loans at average rates above 6% helps boost earnings.

Core deposit stability gives the bank flexibility to manage funding costs without overpaying to retain capital. Management expects its deposit repricing beta, the percentage of central bank rate changes that are passed on to customers, to remain manageable at around 24%.

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