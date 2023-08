Centralized cloud security is now a must-have

The 2023 Cloud Security Report, sponsored by Fortinet, surveyed 752 cybersecurity professionals from around the globe and across all industries. Most respondents (90%) say having a single cloud security platform to configure and manage security consistently across their cloud deployments would be helpful. Do you think? This isn’t very surprising.Security silos are a massive problem in cloud computing. Mostly they occur in specific cloud brands when companies only use the native security tools for that specific cloud. When you have three to five different cloud providers, as most multicloud deployments do, you have at least three to five security silos.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel