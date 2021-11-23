London, UK, 23 November 2021

CentralNic Group (CNIC): A scaling player in online services

CentralNic provides domain name services and online marketing, focused on consolidating a highly fragmented global market. It offers a broad range of internet services, including reseller services, to corporates and SMEs (Online Presence), as well as monetisation services (Online Marketing) to domain investors. The group strategy is to benefit from structural market growth, building its two segments and diversifying the group's revenues through cross-selling and upselling services. CentralNic has achieved a five-year revenue CAGR to FY20 of 78%. The company is valued on an FY21 EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6x and a P/E of 17.4x, a material discount to its peer group, with our DCF underlining the discount to fair value. We would expect future M&A to bring CentralNic's multiples down further.

Based on Edison's estimated 59% sales growth in FY21 (estimates raised with the Q321 trading update), CentralNic offers some of the strongest growth among its peers, yet trades on an FY21 P/E multiple of 17.4x and 16.5x for FY22e. Whether we compare CentralNic to web services or online marketing, the shares continue to trade at a material discount to its global peers, with our NPV analysis underlining the significant discount to theoretical fair value.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Richard Williamson +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Dan Ridsdale +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv