01.02.2022 02:31:00

Centric Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, of $3.8 million, or $0.45, per basic and diluted share and $10.3 million, or $1.23 per basic and $1.22 per diluted share, respectively.  

Centric Financial Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Centric Financial Corp, Inc.)

Highlights of Performance:

  • Net income of $3.8 million an increase of $4.5 million over the prior quarter. Net income increased $1.0 million, or 37%, over fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $0.12 per basic and diluted share.
  • Net interest margin increased 40 basis points over prior quarter, and 83 basis points over fourth quarter 2020, ending the quarter at 4.47%.
  • Cost of deposits remained at 0.38% for the current and prior quarter and improved 5 basis points from the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.50% for fourth quarter 2021 increased 45 basis points over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAA was 0.96%, a 2 basis points increase over year-end 2020.
  • Fourth quarter Return on Average Equity of 16.45% increased 22% over fourth quarter 2020. Year-end 2021 ROAE of 11.39% rose 26 basis points over last year.
  • Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $11.17, increasing $0.45 per share from the previous quarter and increasing $1.23 per share, or 12.4%, over year end 2020.
  • Organic loan growth increased $66 million, or 9%, over the prior year-end.

Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank, stated, "Centric Financial had a good fourth quarter which contributed to our solid results for 2021. Loans, net of PPP, grew by 9% or $66 million for the year. The core growth was comprised of primarily commercial real estate loans totaling $57.6 million and C&I loans of $17.6 million, in our markets. We continue to focus on strategic and intentional loan growth and discipline in the pricing of our loans, yielding 4.58% at year-end excluding PPP.  The non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $33.5 million or 17%, which was a strong contributor to reducing our cost of funds to 0.40%, a decrease of 44%, from 0.71% at year-end 2020. Our net interest margin remained solid at 3.75% at year end, without PPP, and best in class amongst our peers, with no change in 2021. SBA loan activity has increased during the year, growing fee income by $427 thousand. Centric will continue to focus efforts on further reducing our non-performing assets in 2022. Both tangible book value and earnings per share experienced positive momentum in 2021, with growth rates of 12.4% and 17.29%, respectively. Our team will continue to be laser focused on executing our strategic plan, delivering smart profitable growth and financial results to our shareholders."

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $4.5 million over the third quarter.  Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net income increased $1.0 million, or 37%, and $0.12 per basic and diluted share.  Pre-tax pre-provision income of $5.4 million increased $239 thousand over the third quarter and increased $1.6 million over fourth quarter 2020 due to higher interest income. 

Net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, an increase of $611 thousand over the prior quarter.  PPP loan servicing fees contributed $2.3 million to interest income in the fourth quarter and $1.6 million in the third quarter. During the quarter Centric sold a $16.6 million pool of PPP loans which contributed $1.2 million of the total PPP income. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 net interest income increased $1.7 million and is due to higher PPP income along with increased interest on CRE lending of $740 thousand.  This resulted in an increase to the net interest margin of 83 basis points.  The major influences were organic loan growth of $66 million, and a reduction in the cost of funds.  

Noninterest income totaled $802 thousand for the fourth quarter, decreasing 9% from the third quarter 2021 and 32% from the fourth quarter 2020.  The quarter was impacted by a loss of the sale of PPP loans of $104 thousand and a loss on the sale of equity securities of $93 thousand which were offset somewhat by increased gains on sale of SBA loans by $120 thousand. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income declined $379 thousand which is largely the result of gains and losses on investments with fourth quarter 2020 producing a gain of $295 thousand.  

Noninterest expense of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021 increased from the third quarter by $294 thousand.  This was driven by an increase in loan expenses of $257 thousand and increased SBA mortgage servicing amortization expense of $98 thousand which were offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $171 thousand.

Compared to fourth quarter 2020, noninterest expenses decreased $268 thousand which was influenced by reduced salaries and benefits expense of $425 thousand due to lower incentive compensation, reduced marketing and advertising expenses by $125 thousand, somewhat offset by increased lending expenses of $210 thousand. Fourth quarter 2020 saw elevated other operating expenses due to the prepayment penalty of $164 thousand on early termination of borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank. 

Results of Operations – Year to Date

Year-to-date 2021 net income was $10.3 million, or $1.23 and $1.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.05 per basic and diluted share for the prior year.  Provision for credit loss expense increased $4.5 million year over year. 

Net interest income of $42.2 million increased $8.4 million, or 25%, over the prior year.  This was driven by a $6.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans, which included an increase in PPP income of $4.5 million and $1.6 million in core lending income.  Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.7 million due to the decline of 27 basis points in average cost.  Net interest margin ended the year at 4.11%, a 46-basis point improvement from the 3.65% achieved during 2020.

Noninterest income for 2021 totaled $3.6 million, consistent with 2020.  Mortgage income increased $203 thousand, from the production and sale of residential mortgage loans.  The gain on sale of SBA loans increased $426 thousand over last year excluding the impact of the PPP pool sale.  Cash management income increased $146 thousand while the gain on sale of all securities decreased $367 thousand.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.1 million, an increase of 10%, or $2.3 million, over 2020.  The Bank's largest noninterest expense is salaries and benefits which rose 6%, or $852 thousand. The limited increase was due to a reduction in incentive expense compared to 2020.  Healthcare costs rose $145 thousand year over year.  FDIC assessment expense increased $330 thousand based on deposit growth.  Loan and collection costs increased $362 thousand.  License and software fees increased $232 thousand, with $118 thousand related to PPP activity. 

Asset Quality

Year-to-date 2021, provision expense amounted to $7.6 million, an increase of $4.5 million from the $3.1 million expensed in 2020.  The increase year over year was related to replenishment of the provision from charge offs recorded in the third quarter.  The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.42% of the total loan portfolio, normalizing as the balance of PPP loans has declined to under $40 million.  The balance for allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from December 31, 2020.  Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses on December 31, 2021 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

On December 31, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $12.9 million, a decline of $969 thousand from the third quarter.  Total nonperforming assets were 1.31% of total assets at year end.  The increase in percentage of total assets is the result of the decline in total asset as seen in the table below.


At Period End


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Asset Quality  (in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual Loans

$    12,672

$    10,389

$   10,178

$    10,120

$    10,811

Restructured loans still accruing

184

187

188

-

134

Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing

-

3,249

4,692

1,937

1,423

OREO

-

-

-

-

-

Total Nonperforming Assets

$    12,856

$    13,825

$   15,057

$    12,057

$    12,369

Total Assets

983,201

1,111,518

1,110,872

1,122,986

1,118,012

Nonperforming assets/total assets

1.31%

1.24%

1.36%

1.07%

1.11%

Balance Sheet

At the conclusion of 2021 the bank's balance sheet had declined to $983 million from $1.1 billion at year-end 2020.  The decline of PPP through forgiveness and the $16.6 million sale along with growth in core deposits allowed all wholesale funding to be released during the year.  The reduction year over year in wholesale funding was $232 million.  Borrowings decreased $20 million over the same period.  Total assets decreased $128 million from prior quarter-end for the reasons described above.  Compared to last quarter, cash and cash equivalents declined $79 million related to the release of wholesale funding which were held in interest bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit.

Total loans ended the period at $875 million, a decline of $44 million from prior quarter.  PPP loan reductions were $42 million.  Year over year, core loan growth increased $66 million, or 9%.  Commercial loans increased $17.6 million and CRE loans increased $57.6 million over the prior year, while PPP loan balances declined $156 million to $40 million

Total deposits ended the period at $815 million, down $122 million from the prior quarter driven by a reduction in wholesale deposits.  Money market accounts grew by 47%, or $77 million, from the prior year end, while noninterest deposits increased 17%, or $33 million, demonstrating retention and expansion of core deposits.   Noninterest deposits to total deposits attained 28.2% at year end, compared to 24.2% and 21.2% for the prior quarter and prior year end, respectively.  

Shareholders' equity ended the period at $95 million. Year over year equity increased $10.7 million, or 13%.  At December 31, 2021, Centric held 307,519 shares of treasury stock with a balance of $2.2 million, repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020.  Tangible book value per share of $11.17 increased $0.45 over third quarter and increased $1.23 per share, or 13%, over year end 2020 as a result of increased earnings.  Centric Bank remains "Well Capitalized" with total risk-based capital of 13.53% on December 31, 2021.

Centric has provided an Investor Presentation which covers the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results of operations.  The presentation is available on the Company's website at Documents | Centric Bank Investor Relations

 


Centric Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)


At Period End


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$          45,077

$        124,034

$          82,100

Other investments

41,293

43,102

42,999

  Loans

875,026

919,116

964,214

  Less: allowance for loan losses

(12,407)

(11,775)

(10,487)

Net loans

862,619

907,341

953,727

Premises and equipment

13,036

13,198

13,880

Accrued interest receivable

4,152

4,644

6,016

Mortgage servicing rights

959

1,026

1,124

Goodwill

492

492

492

Other assets

15,573

17,681

17,674

Total Assets

$        983,201

$    1,111,518

$    1,118,012





Liabilities




   Noninterest-bearing deposits

229,863

226,801

196,367

      Interest-bearing demand deposits

219,997

308,396

269,182

      Money market and savings

242,689

244,078

165,398

      Certificates of deposit

122,600

157,677

295,528

   Interest-bearing deposits

585,286

710,151

730,108

Total deposits

815,149

936,952

926,475

Short-term borrowings

-

10,000

20,000

Long-term debt & leases

70,250

70,480

83,421

Accrued interest payable

72

200

259

Other liabilities

2,519

2,501

3,354

Total Liabilities

887,990

1,020,133

1,033,509

Total Shareholders' Equity

95,211

91,385

84,503

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$        983,201

$    1,111,518

$    1,118,012

 


Centric Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)


Three months ended


Twelve months ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,


Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020


2021

2020

Interest income









Interest and dividends on securities

$          289

$       334

$           349

$         365

$           337


$     1,337

$       1,097

Interest and fees on loans

11,935

11,311

11,411

11,413

10,501


46,070

39,981

Other

20

32

15

16

20


83

238

   Total interest income

12,244

11,677

11,775

11,794

10,858


47,490

41,316

Interest expense









Interest on deposits

820

866

937

981

952


3,604

5,281

Interest on borrowings

402

400

424

501

561


1,727

2,255

   Total interest expense

1,222

1,266

1,361

1,482

1,513


5,331

7,536

Net interest income

11,022

10,411

10,414

10,312

9,345


42,159

33,780

Provision for loan losses

604

6,092

450

450

325


7,596

3,100

Net interest income after provision expense

10,418

4,319

9,964

9,862

9,020


34,563

30,680

Noninterest income









Gain on sale of SBA loans

164

116

147

-

-


427

105

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

153

157

313

319

305


942

838

Other non-interest income

485

606

462

693

877


2,246

2,641

   Noninterest income

802

879

922

1,012

1,182


3,615

3,584

Noninterest expense









Salaries and benefits

3,397

3,569

3,762

3,717

3,822


14,445

13,593

Occupancy and equipment

615

590

593

628

609


2,426

2,223

Professional fees

212

181

202

210

248


805

747

Data processing

312

327

294

280

280


1,213

1,124

Advertising and marketing

55

110

145

171

180


481

454

Other non-interest expense

1,810

1,329

1,349

1,285

1,529


5,773

4,695

   Noninterest expense

6,401

6,106

6,345

6,291

6,668


25,143

22,836

Income before taxes

4,819

(908)

4,541

4,583

3,534


13,035

11,428

Income tax expense

991

(197)

943

949

738


2,686

2,371

Net income available to common shareholders

$       3,828

$     (711)

$       3,598

$     3,634

$       2,796


$   10,349

$       9,057

 


Centric Financial Corporation





Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands except per share)

Three months ended


Twelve months ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,


Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Earnings and Per Share Data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020


2021

2020

Net income

$     3,828

$       (711)

$    3,598

$       3,634

$     2,796


$   10,349

$    9,057

Basic earnings per common share

$       0.45

$      (0.08)

$      0.43

$          0.43

$       0.33


$       1.23

$      1.05

Diluted earnings per common share

$       0.45

$      (0.08)

$      0.42

$          0.43

$       0.33


$       1.22

$      1.05

Book value  (at period end)

$     11.23

$      10.78

$    10.85

$       10.43

$     10.00




Tangible book value (at period end)

$     11.17

$       10.72

$    10.79

$       10.38

$       9.94




Close price (at period end)

$       9.70

$         9.50

$      9.75

$          9.40

$       8.58




Common shares outstanding

8,481,197

8,477,518

8,475,143

8,452,057

8,448,903




Weighted average shares - basic

8,425,194

8,419,882

8,408,969

8,402,984

8,411,759


8,414,334

8,647,020

Weighted average shares - diluted

8,533,882

8,525,573

8,511,644

8,490,150

8,434,558


8,515,445

8,665,253










Performance Ratios (period to date)









Return on average assets

1.50%

-0.26%

1.29%

1.33%

1.05%


0.96%

0.94%

Return on average equity

16.45%

-3.04%

15.99%

16.80%

13.44%


11.39%

11.13%

Efficiency ratio

53.61%

54.09%

55.63%

55.53%

62.94%


54.70%

61.09%










Yield on loans

5.27%

4.80%

4.65%

4.76%

4.38%


4.86%

4.64%

Yield on average earning assets

4.97%

4.57%

4.45%

4.55%

4.23%


4.63%

4.46%

Cost of deposits

0.38%

0.38%

0.40%

0.44%

0.43%


0.40%

0.67%

Cost of funds

0.52%

0.51%

0.54%

0.59%

0.61%


0.54%

0.85%

Net interest margin

4.47%

4.07%

3.94%

3.98%

3.64%


4.11%

3.65%










Capital Ratios (at period end)









Shareholders' equity / asset ratio

9.68%

8.22%

8.28%

7.85%

7.56%




Tangible common equity / tangible assets

9.64%

8.18%

8.24%

7.81%

7.52%




Tier I leverage ratio (bank)

10.83%

9.79%

9.62%

9.39%

9.31%




Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank)

12.28%

11.56%

11.66%

11.59%

11.48%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank)

12.28%

11.56%

11.66%

11.59%

11.48%




Total risk-based capital (bank)

13.53%

12.81%

12.89%

12.83%

12.72%













Asset Quality Ratios









Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date)

-0.01%

2.31%

0.10%

0.02%

0.26%


0.60%

0.11%

Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end)

1.38%

1.24%

1.36%

1.07%

1.11%




Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.42%

1.28%

1.15%

1.09%

1.09%




Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans

92.45%

113.35%

108.89%

107.52%

97.00%




 


Centric Financial Corporation




Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


 Average 




 Average 




 Balance

 Interest 

 Rate


 Balance

 Interest 

 Rate

Interest Earning Assets








Fed funds & bank balances

$       33,332

$         20

0.25


$       31,862

$         20

0.24

Restricted stock

2,659

35

5.22


3,846

57

5.93

Total securities

41,873

254

2.43


32,936

280

3.40

Total loans

899,496

11,935

5.27


953,608

10,501

4.38

Total Earning Assets

977,360

12,244

4.97


1,022,252

10,858

4.23









Allowance for loan losses

(12,004)




(10,955)



Non-earning assets

55,687




51,876



Total Average Assets

$  1,021,043




$  1,063,173



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities








Checking, money market, savings

464,878

557

0.48


466,405

381

0.32

Certificates of deposit

150,402

263

0.69


203,947

571

1.11

Total interest-bearing deposits

615,280

820

0.53


670,351

952

0.56

Noninterest-bearing deposits

237,722




204,422



Total deposits

853,002

820

0.38


874,773

952

0.43

Total borrowings

72,283

402

2.21


103,257

561

2.15

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

687,564

1,222

0.71


773,608

1,513

0.78

      Cost of funds



0.52




0.61

Other liabilities

2,654




1,937



Total Average Liabilities

927,939




979,968



Total Shareholders' Equity

93,104




83,206



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  1,021,043




$  1,063,173



Interest Rate Spread



4.27




3.45

Net Interest Income


$ 11,022




$   9,345


Interest Rate Margin



4.47




3.64

 


Centric Financial Corporation




Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


 Average 




 Average 




 Balance

 Interest 

 Rate


 Balance

 Interest 

 Rate

Interest Earning Assets








Fed funds & bank balances

$       31,825

$         83

0.26


$       29,733

$      238

0.80

Restricted stock

2,969

167

5.64


3,554

197

5.54

Total securities

42,787

1,170

2.73


32,287

900

2.65

Total loans

947,689

46,070

4.86


860,744

39,981

4.64

Total Earning Assets

1,025,271

47,490

4.63


926,319

41,316

4.46









Allowance for loan losses

(11,408)




(9,824)



Non-earning assets

65,300




52,108



Total Average Assets

$  1,079,163




$     968,603



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities








Checking, money market, savings

470,657

2,084

0.44


388,951

1,805

0.46

Certificates of deposit

194,845

1,520

0.78


214,670

3,475

1.62

Total interest-bearing deposits

665,502

3,604

0.54


603,621

5,281

0.87

Noninterest-bearing deposits

237,786




185,514



Total deposits

903,288

3,604

0.40


789,135

5,281

0.67

Total borrowings

81,838

1,727

2.10


95,931

2,255

2.33

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

747,340

5,331

0.71


699,552

7,536

1.07

      Cost of funds



0.54




0.85

Other liabilities

3,212




2,193



Total Average Liabilities

988,338




887,259



Total Shareholders' Equity

90,825




81,344



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  1,079,163




$     968,603



Interest Rate Spread



3.92




3.38

Net Interest Income


$ 42,159




$ 33,780


Interest Rate Margin



4.11




3.65

 

About the Company

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $983 million and remains a leader in organic loan growth.  A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry.  An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, and three times ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.    

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com.  Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:  changes in current or future market conditions; the residual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business and impact to the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets;  other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic
President & CEO
717.909.8309

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centric-financial-corporation-announces-4th-quarter-and-year-end-2021-results-301472152.html

SOURCE Centric Financial Corporation

