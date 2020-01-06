Centric Software® to Showcase Retail PLM Innovations at NRF 2020 at Booth #1008

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software will showcase its latest retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) innovations at the National Retail Federation's annual conference, NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show, taking place on January 12-14 2020 in the Javits Center, NYC. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury, consumer goods and home décor companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Attendees will experience Centric's latest retail innovations. Centric Retail PLM has been recently updated to empower faster time to market, improved efficiencies, greater cost savings and increased agility, while the new Digital Buying Board transforms internal buying sessions and maximizes the value of goods at retail.

The Centric Software team will be at booth #1008 for the duration of the event to demonstrate Centric Retail PLM, answer questions and discuss specific business challenges.

Attendees can also book a one-on-one Centric Retail PLM demo and/or participate in Centric's 'Seeing Is Believing' Lunch & Learn Session (January 13, 12:00 pm) and Networking Dinner (January 13).

"We look forward to returning to Retail's Big Show this year and meeting people from across the spectrum of retail," says Fabrice Canonge, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Centric Software. "We'll demonstrate our latest digital transformation solutions and show how Centric Retail PLM drives efficiency and agility, connecting concept to customer in today's fast-paced, ever-changing fashion and retail market."

"We'll feature our brand new Centric 8 PLM v7.0, with exciting new innovations such as 3D integration to enable complete end-to-end 3D workflows and an OEM/ODM connector to optimize supplier communication and co-design. Attendees can try out our PLM-connected mobile apps to experience a revolutionary approach to working with PLM on the move. We'll also be demonstrating our state-of-the-art Digital Buying Board, which transforms internal buying sessions by facilitating the team collaboration needed to curate assortments from master or regional collections and align financial and merchandise planning goals."

NRF 2020 attendees who wish to book a one-on-one Centric Retail PLM demo, register for the Seeing Is Believing Lunch & Learn Session or attend the Networking Dinner can find more details and register here.

