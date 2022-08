Centrica and Octopus back plan to freeze UK energy bills for two years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘Tariff deficit fund’ proposed by ScottishPower and Eon would involve banks putting cash into state-backed fundTwo of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers have thrown their weight behind a plan being debated in the industry to devise a fund that could freeze customer bills for two years.The British Gas owner Centrica and Octopus Energy are understood to support a scheme that would create a multibillion-pound facility to spread the cost of an emergency funding package over a decade, the Guardian can reveal. Continue reading...