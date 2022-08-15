|
15.08.2022 19:27:58
Centrica and Octopus back plan to freeze UK energy bills for two years
‘Tariff deficit fund’ proposed by ScottishPower and Eon would involve banks putting cash into state-backed fundTwo of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers have thrown their weight behind a plan being debated in the industry to devise a fund that could freeze customer bills for two years.The British Gas owner Centrica and Octopus Energy are understood to support a scheme that would create a multibillion-pound facility to spread the cost of an emergency funding package over a decade, the Guardian can reveal. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
