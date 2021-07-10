Centrifugal pumps market in the Industrial Machinery industry to reach USD 9.44 billion | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The centrifugal pumps market is set to grow by USD 9.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Centrifugal Pumps Market Analysis Report by Product (Axial, Mixed, and Radial), End-user (Water and wastewater, oil and gas, Chemical, Power Generation, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The centrifugal pumps market is driven by product developments and an increase in the use of centrifugal pumps among SMEs. In addition, the demand for centrifugal pumps from water and wastewater treatment plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the Centrifugal Pumps Market.

The centrifugal pumps market witnessed various technological developments, which have helped vendors in improving their product offerings. Vendors are also using modeling software that helps them in designing impellers and other components. With the help of this software, the product testing cost, fabrication cost, and operational costs can be reduced. Some of the 3D-printed impellers have better performance than traditional impellers. The use of centrifugal pumps is expected to increase among SMEs during the forecast period, which will drive market growth.

Major Five Centrifugal Pumps Companies:

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB provides centrifugal water pumps that are designed and developed to offer high performance, reliability, and ease of use for surface pumping across multiple industries for applications like construction and mine site dewatering, removing floodwater, and other municipal applications.

Dandong Colossus & Co.

Dandong Colossus & Co. offers a self-priming centrifugal pump, which is suitable for conveying neutral and corrosive media. The pump type is suitable for petroleum refining, petrochemical product refining, chemical industrial engineering, electric power engineering, environmental protection engineering, offshore engineering, oil transportation engineering, and other departments.

Ebara Corp.

Ebara Corp. offers various types of centrifugal pumps such as single-stage end-suction pumps, double suction single-stage centrifugal pumps, vertical mixed-flow centrifugal pumps, and others.

Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. offers various types of centrifugal pumps such as axial flow, industrial process pump, slurry pump, and others.

ITT Inc.

ITT Inc. offers Goulds HS / HSD Horizontal Hydro-Solids Pumps which eliminates clogging problems encountered with conventional centrifugal pumps.

Centrifugal Pumps Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Axial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mixed - size and forecast 2020-2025

Radial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Centrifugal Pumps Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Water and wastewater - size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Centrifugal Pumps Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

