Centura Wealth Advisory Nabs Wealth Management Leader

San Diego based wealth management firm welcomes Chris Osmond, CFA, CAIA®, CFP® as their new Partner & Chief Investment Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centura Wealth Advisory is rapidly expanding and welcomes the addition of Chris Osmond, CFA, CAIA®, CFP® to the firm's ever-increasing sphere of influence to help serve clients through Centura's unique planning and investment strategies. Osmond specializes in creating and managing custom investments and will lead the investment efforts by delivering exclusive access to elite alternative investments.

"We are excited for Chris to join our team. We offer advanced investment, tax, and estate planning solutions and heavily invest in technology to ensure our clients get the best experience. This is a pivotal year in our growth strategy, and Chris is a key addition, along with several new advisory additions," said Derek Myron, CFP®, Centura Wealth Advisory CEO.

Osmond has 18 years of experience in direct wealth management. He served as Chief Investment Officer for a multibillion-dollar Registered Investment Advisor in Overland Park, Kansas, where he significantly contributed to the firm's growth from $3.5 billion to more than $17 billion. Chris has worked for some of the most prestigious Trust Wealth Management firms, including Northern Trust, US Bank Private Wealth Management, and BMO Harris Private Bank.

Chris is a regular speaker at industry-specific conferences and is invited by media outlets like Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, and Fox Business News – to name a few – for his insights on investments, the economy, and sustainable and responsible investing.

"I want to be that sought-after industry expert with a genuine commitment to putting clients first and delivering sophisticated wealth management solutions. Joining Centura gives me the opportunity to serve clients in the highest fiduciary capacity, while delivering unique solutions; a combination that very few firms can deliver." says Osmond.

Centura Wealth Advisory has about ten wealth advisors supported by more than twenty staff nationwide. With more than $700 million in assets under management and rapidly growing, Centura is actively hiring knowledgeable advisors from around the US to offer clients greater access to tax planning and advanced wealth management strategies through superior tools and brain-trust.

