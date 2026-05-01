Century Aluminum Aktie
WKN: 899867 / ISIN: US1564311082
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01.05.2026 17:00:00
Century Aluminum Is Building a $4 Billion Smelter. Is CENX Stock a Buy Right Now?
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) has seen its shares rise more than 22% over the past month. The company is making a significant transition, evolving from a high-volatility commodity play into a dominant leader of U.S. primary aluminum production.The Chicago-based company operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in Oklahoma, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Iceland, and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Its smelters produce bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum.Here are three reasons why investors are looking closely at this materials stock:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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