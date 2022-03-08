|
08.03.2022 12:13:19
Century Casinos Q4 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Net Operating Revenue Up 27%
(RTTNews) - Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.13 compared to $0.22, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $4.0 million, a decrease of 41%. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.9 million, an increase of 36% from last year.
Fourth quarter net operating revenue was $107.3 million, an increase of 27% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $102.75 million in revenue.
