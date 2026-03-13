Century Casinos Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) reported Friday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, amid slightly higher revenues.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $17.95 million or $0.61 per share, compared to loss of $90.33 million or $2.94 per share last year.

Earnings from operations was $10.44 million, compared to loss of $62.63 million a year ago.

The prior year's results were impacted by the impairment of goodwill at the Nugget and Rocky Gap, resulting in $70.2 million of expense during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net operating revenue was $137.992 million, compared to $137.766 million last year.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, stated, "We are beginning to see improvements with the lower-end of our customer base and we are pleased with the 13% Adjusted EBITDAR growth and the margin improvement in the fourth quarter of 2025, but we believe our portfolio of casinos has not yet shown its full potential. We continue to make progress with robust discussions around strategic alternatives, including the sale of our operations in Poland."

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 1.4 percent, trading at $1.4500.

