VICI Properties Aktie

VICI Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H5U8 / ISIN: US9256521090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.09.2026 16:00:43

Century Casinos To Sell Century Mile, Downs Racetrack Casinos For $16.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY), announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell the racing and gaming operations of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary to Highfield Investment Group for about $16.4 million.

Century said the deal represents a 6.1x multiple of fiscal 2025 EBITDA. The company owns 100% of Century Mile and 75% of Century Downs, with partners holding the remaining 25%.

The real estate is owned by VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and leased under Century's master lease. Following closing, Highfield will assume the rent obligations, reducing Century's annual rent by about $7.5 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Century Casinos are currently losing 0.45 percent, changing hands at $1.0950

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu VICI Properties

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VICI Properties 20,55 -0,24% VICI Properties

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen